DeWayne Keith DeBolt

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DEWAYNE KEITH DEBOLT, 44, of Tad, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

DeWayne was born in Charleston on October 10, 1975. He was a 1994 graduate of DuPont High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Donna (Larry) Vernati of Tad; father and step-mother, Dallas (Katie) Elswick of Blount; brother, Kevin Vernati of Tad; an aunt who was like a second mother, Linda Bias and a cousin who was like a brother, Eddie Bias, both of Tad. DeWayne is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncle, cousins and friends and very special neighbors.

Due to the current circumstances, cremation is being honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Because of DeWayne's love of animals, the family request donations be sent to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.

The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.