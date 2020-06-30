DEWAYNE KEITH DEBOLT, 44, of Tad, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
DeWayne was born in Charleston on October 10, 1975. He was a 1994 graduate of DuPont High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Donna (Larry) Vernati of Tad; father and step-mother, Dallas (Katie) Elswick of Blount; brother, Kevin Vernati of Tad; an aunt who was like a second mother, Linda Bias and a cousin who was like a brother, Eddie Bias, both of Tad. DeWayne is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncle, cousins and friends and very special neighbors.
Due to the current circumstances, cremation is being honored and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Because of DeWayne's love of animals, the family request donations be sent to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.