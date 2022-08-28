Thank you for Reading.

Dewey Ray Rankin
DEWEY RAY RANKIN, 70 of Ravenswood, formerly of St Albans, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, after a long hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Nina and Harry Rankin, brothers, Doug Rankin and Kevin Rankin.

