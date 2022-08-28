DEWEY RAY RANKIN, 70 of Ravenswood, formerly of St Albans, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, after a long hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, Nina and Harry Rankin, brothers, Doug Rankin and Kevin Rankin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Leigh Rankin, his son Seth (Marsha) Rankin and his fur baby Pete. Many nieces and nephews which he truly loves, along with his sister-in-laws and brother -in-laws, who he always had a good time with over the years.
Dewey was a Master Sergeant with the West Virginia Air National Guard 130th Air Lift Squadron serving as a Loadmaster on the C-130 Aircraft, he traveled the world making new friends everywhere he went. He is a Veteran who served in the Gulf Wars, retiring after 27 years of service.
Dewey enjoyed many hobbies, woodworking, camping and riding his motorcycle. What he loved most, was taking long drives with Leigh, he would say Leigh was "driving Mr Dewey", he truly loved to explore all of the different rural routes throughout West Virginia. Dewey was a retired member of BOTW MC motorcycle club,
We would like to thank the VA Palliative Care Team, the VA Home Base Primary Care Team and Kanawha Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Dewey and our family.
Dewey would say during his long battle, "Don't be sad that I'm gone, because I won't be in pain anymore and I'll watch over you.
In honoring Dewey's wishes he will be cremated with no further services scheduled.