DEWEY SHANNON DORSEY, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Mary Dorsey and grandson Levi Shannon Dorsey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Shirley Dorsey; two sons Dewey S. Dorsey Jr and Michael and wife Teresa and his little buddy Wyatt and brother Johnny and wife Shelia Dorsey; 3 granddaughters Jennifer Willis, Chelby Dorsey and KIassidy Dorsey and 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Ethan, Jace and McKenzie and many nieces and nephews and his Church family.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Elkridge Community Church with Pastor Brenda Neil and Rev. Chuck Cunningham officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.