DEWEY WAYNE JONES, 80, of Yawkey went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 22, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Dewey was a member of Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from the Stamping Plant. His '36 Chevy was his pride and joy.
He was a devoted husband, proud father, & adored his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Schulte Jones; son, Floyd Jones.
Dewey is survived by his wife, Ruth Griffith Jones; daughters, Debbie (Terry) Snyder & Wanda (Randy) Clark; sons, Dewey Wayne Jones, Jr. & Charles Jones; granddaughters, Crystal (Joe) Cummings, Kalea Thompson, Amy Snyder, Ashley (Jon) Garcia; great grandchildren, Josie (Tyler O'Bryan) Cummings, Kameryn Guthrie, Peyton Bell, Bella Snyder, Emersyn, Carter & Alea Garcia; he was very excited for his great great grandchild on the way, Jaxon; brothers, Sam & Jimmie Rogers; sisters, Pat Zimm & Virginia Terry.
Service will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Friends will gather 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.