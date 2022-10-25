Thank you for Reading.

Dewey Wayne Jones
DEWEY WAYNE JONES, 80, of Yawkey went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 22, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Dewey was a member of Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from the Stamping Plant. His '36 Chevy was his pride and joy.

