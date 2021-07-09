DEXTER DAVID PERDUE of Keith, WV passed away, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home after a long illness.
He was born February 5, 1960 in Charleston, WV a son of the late Charles Willis and Reba Kathleen Toney Perdue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Ferrell and a nephew, Timmy Taylor.
He was still working with Boone County Board of Education with over 20 years of service.
He is survived by a sister, Betty Taylor and husband, Roger of Horse Creek, WV; brothers, Charles "Bow" Perdue and wife, Pamela of Sylvester, WV and Tim Perdue and wife, Barb of Rock Port, WV; special friends, Justin, Winnie and Bill S ance and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday afternoon, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Pastor Roger Taylor officiating and John and Linda Hapney singing. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.