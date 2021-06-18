Beloved father, grandfather and friend, DEXTER MCKINLEY WELCH, 76, of Elkview WV went home to be with the Lord June 12, 2021.
He was born to the late Ruby and Weldon Welch. Dexter retired from Broughton Food Co. and from the State of WV Rehabilitation Center. He is preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Faye (Craig) Welch and survived by his three daughters, Amy (Jamie) Jasper of Elkview, Michele (Pete) Burgess of Elkview and Becky (Brian) Welch-Varney of Lexington KY. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A service will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.