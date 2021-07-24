Thank you for Reading.

DEXTER R. DOWELL, 80, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Beech Hill Cemetery at Southside. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

