DEXTER R. DOWELL, 80, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Beech Hill Cemetery at Southside. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.