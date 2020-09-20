DEXYALL 'DICK' J. WADE, 86, of Culloden WV passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dick was born August 2nd, 1934. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Ironworkers Local #301 after 36 years. He was a member of the Putnam Masonic Lodge #139. He was also a Shriner who frequently volunteered his time to help children while working with the Shriners Hospital. He was a long time member of the Bethel Baptist Church located in Hurricane where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He also enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his twin brother, Rexyall J Wade, his wife, Bertha E. Wade, and his two sons, Richard B Wade and Michael D Wade. He is survived by his siblings Janice Clark of Culloden, WV; Roger 'Jimmy' Wade of Lincolnton, GA; His children, Shelia Wade of Hurricane, WV; Scott Wade of Scott Depot, WV; Dee Dee Wade of Hurricane, WV; His grandchildren Trisha Wade, Ryan Wade, Heaven Wade and Zachary Wade all of Hurricane, WV and Miranda Hatcher of Cassatt, SC; He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren along with many other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery located in Hurricane on Tuesday, September 22 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers Association or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
