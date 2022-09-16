DIANA C. BROWN age 69, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 and entered into heavens rest. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
She was born on September 24, 1952 in Charleston WV, to Ershel and Freda Sizemore. She was a DuPont High School graduate of 1970.
She is survived by her husband Bob Brown; her children, Jeremy Brown (Ashley Hoey) and Alissa (Scott) Wise; grandchildren, Grace Wise (Emily Robinson) and Robert Wise (Tina Lokmer); great grandson, Sebastian Scott Wise; sister Glenda Brown; and many nieces, nephews, family members, and scores of friends.
Diana's smile and personality were infectious. Her favorite times were when the family was all gathered together, and she loved music and dancing. She will be remembered for her incredible generosity, and her acceptance of all. Diana had an uncanny ability to turn anyone's day around. Known too many as "Aunt Di," she enjoyed a life well lived.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday September 18, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Larry Campbell officiating.
The Committal Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. The funeral procession will depart at 10:15 a.m., on Monday from the funeral home for the cemetery.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Saturday September 17, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.