Diana C. Brown
DIANA C. BROWN age 69, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2022 and entered into heavens rest. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born on September 24, 1952 in Charleston WV, to Ershel and Freda Sizemore. She was a DuPont High School graduate of 1970.

