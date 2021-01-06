DIANA D. TYLER, 76, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 4, 2021 at home after a long illness.
Diana retired as a supervisor from H & R Block.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Mabel and Bill Newcomer; and granddaughter, Cindy Tyler.
Diana is survived by her husband of 58 years, Hassel Tyler; daughters, Tonya (Donnie) Baire and Venessa Tyler; son, Hassel Eric (Debbie) Tyler; brother, Steve (Penny) Newcomer; sister, Beverly (Richard) Andreason; five grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
It was Diana's wishes to be cremated and to have no services.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.