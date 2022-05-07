DIANA ELAINE WALLACE BROWN, 74, of South Charleston, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
She was born in Charleston, daughter of the late William R. Wallace, Sr. and Irene Wallace Alberts.
Diana was a 1966 graduate of South Charleston High School and attended Morris Harvey College. She was a retired secretary from Dr. Luis Loimil's office.
She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Diana was member of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle in Dunbar. Her Christian faith was an essential part of her life. Diana was a devoted teacher in the Good News Club and a group leader in Bible Study Fellowship. Christ's light clearly shone through her and her teaching ministry.
Diana was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan and a lover of music. Along with her bible studies, some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, reading, meeting new people and tending to her flower garden.
Diana's journey with her husband Greg began in 1989 when they started dating. It was a true love story. They were deeply devoted to and deeply in love with each other. It was evident as you spent time around them. They truly enjoyed each other's company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Danny Wallace and Linda Lee Wallace Plumley.
Left to treasure Diana's memory is her husband, Greg Brown; children, Leigh Ann (Charles Scott) Maxwell of Dunbar and Charles Cullen Rent of Charleston; grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Maxwell of Dunbar, Allison and Christopher Rent of Indiana and Jesse Rent of Nitro; sister, Phyllis (Roy) Wolfe of Dunbar; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that mourn her passing.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Teresa Pring and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston for their compassionate care.
A funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at Roxalana Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Rd, Dunbar with Pastor Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow immediately in Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Dr, Dunbar.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
Psalm 73:26
My flesh and my heart fail; But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
We will hold you in our hearts, until we can hold you in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Diana's name to Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, 2011 Roxalana Rd, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar