DIANA HORN 62, of St. Albans went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Charleston to Ronald Lee Williams and the late Janis Jacqueline Williams. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Snodgrass.
Diana was a homemaker and a member of One Life Church, Culloden. She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1977. Studied Emphasis on LOVE at School of Hard Knocks.
Surviving are her loving husband, James "Jim" Horn; daughters, Andrea Fisher (John) and Rebekah Anderson (Michael); son, Matthew Horn (Nina); father, Ronald L. Williams; 11 grandchildren, Isaac, Sofia, Isaiah; Jude, Calliope, Luca; Amaré, Job, Sélah, Boaz and Shiloh.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at One Life Church, 318 Thompson Road, Culloden, WV with Bishop Bryan Mathews officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to One Life Church, In Memory of Diana P. Horn, 318 Thompson Road, Culloden, WV 25510.
Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away: behold, all things become new. II Corinthians 5:17