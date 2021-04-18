DIANA JEAN MYERS, 66 of Sissonville,WV entered into the gates of Heaven on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at CAMC General.
She was born on June 17, 1954 in Montgomery, WV to the late, Tom and Ruth Holbrook.
In addition to her parents, Diana is preceded in death by her daughter, Andrena Smith; siblings, Thelma Cottrell, Kenneth Holbrook, Gary Holbrook and Lawerence Holbrook.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Carter and six grand children; her sisters, Kathy Jones, Barbara Reed, Geraldine Boyd, Glenna Slack, and Donna Ganoe; her brothers, Glen Rowe and Donald Holbrook.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. In lieu of flowers please donate funds to the American Cancer Society.