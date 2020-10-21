DIANA JOY SANDERS, 60, of Elkview, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Diana was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was very kind hearted and loved helping anyone she could. She was the type of person who would much rather give than receive. She loved the Lord and attending church.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Billy E. Sanders, Sr., parents; John and Roxie Tawney, and brother; John Tawney.
She is survived by her son; Billy E. Sanders, Jr., daughter; Donna M. Chestnut, sisters; Judy Skidmore, Sue Tawney Powell, Glenda Tawney, and Brenda Tawney Cottrell, along with grandchildren; Tiffany, Hayley, Sara, and Billy.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.