DIANA JOYCE MASTERSON, 67, of Charleston entered heaven on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022, after an extended illness. She was born March, 19, 1954 in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Sissonville High School and worked many years in the food service industry before retiring. Most notably at the Wren's Nest and as Assistant Manager at Subway in Sissonville. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and Christian. Diana enjoyed quilting, which she was quite talented, playing Words with Friends, which she rarely lost a game, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Ardith Haynes, her husband, Richard Masterson, her stepson, Ricky Cremeans, her sister, Dreama Haynes, and her nephew, Travis King.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Alicia (Jason) Burke, and Dawn Masterson, her sisters, Darlena (Mark) Smith, and Deborah Haynes, her grandchildren, Dylan, Michelle, and John Burke, and step grandchildren Ryman Weber and Rich Hixson, her nephew, Brandon Haynes, and her niece, Amanda (Jeremy) Comer, her aunt Nancy Casto, step mother Velda Haynes and a host of family and friends that she dearly loved.
We would like to thank friends and family for their love and prayers and the staff at CAMC Memorial and General, and CAMC Memorial Hospice for their care.
Visitation will be Monday at 11 a.m., at Long and Fisher with Funeral services at 12 p.m.
Burial services following the Funeral at Sissonville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.