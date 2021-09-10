Thank you for Reading.

Diana June Carr
DIANA JUNE CARR, 58, of Albright, WV passed away comfortably at home after a long battle with COPD on September 7, 2021.

Diana was a 1981 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, she was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Diana enjoyed being in the outdoors, and camping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Janet Keiffer.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Heather) Carr, and Amy Carr, she is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, as well as longtime companion Eric Burnham.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

