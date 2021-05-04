DIANA KAY EDWARDS, 67, of Hurricane passed away peacefully at home on Friday April30, 2021 after a very long illness, and many health issues. Diana was a graduate of Hurricane High school, where she lived most of her life and graduated with honors. She was preceded in death by her sister Regina Bird, along with both her parents Kines and Herman (Munk) Humpreys. Diana was survived by her only daughter Christie Edwards of Hurricane, and her only beloved granddaughter Destiny Kelly also of Hurricane, WV. Diana will be remembered as a loving grandmother, mother, and friend. As well as for her love for all animals but especially her love of her birds and bunnies. Diana's final wishes were to be cremated; her memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday May 6 at Allen's Funeral Home with pastor Dan Mallot officiating.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.