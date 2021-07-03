DIANA KAY KELLEY, 72, of Sissonville passed away June 30, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division after a short illness. She was born April 29, 1949 here in Kanawha County to the late Ora F. and Lonia I. Burford.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Romie Edward Kelley, son, "Eddie" Kelley, II and her sister Kathy McGraw.
Diana was retired from Wesbanco Bank of Sissonville with many years of service. She enjoyed family gatherings, "Sister Outings" and her home in Florida.
Left to cherish her memory are; son, Jimmy Kelley (Lisa); sisters, Oretta, Avilee, Sharon, Brenda and Connie; brothers, Buddy, James, Larchie, Ricky, Darrell and Roger; grandchildren, Brittany Kelley, Ryan Kelley and Madison Kelley; an abundance of nieces, nephews, and her sweet little girl Maggie Mae.
A special thank you to the CAMC Memorial CPICU Team for their unconditional love and support.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Sunday July 4, 2021 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Bailey Family Cemetery.
The family accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Kelley Family.