Diana Lynn Adkins-Rouse

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, DIANA ADKINS-ROUSE, 61, of Winifrede, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 25, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division following a sudden illness.
Diana was born to the late, Bernard Adkins on March 20, 1960 and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard 'Frankie' Adkins and Bernard Tyler; and mother and father-in-law, Freeman and AnnaMea Rouse.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 42 years on November 2nd, Arnold Rouse; daughters, April Rouse (Brian Bigler) and Chasity Rouse; grandsons, Dakota Kirk, Nick Bigler, and Ethan Hudson; sisters, Sherry Barker and Tiffany Wells; special niece who Diana considered as a daughter, Misty Buzzard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her very much.
Diana was loved by all that knew her. She loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandsons who were her pride and joy. She loved being outdoors with Arnold, going to the beach and playing with her fur grand dogs, Brutus and Bella.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Interment will follow in Massey Cemetery, Winifrede. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Friday.
The family respectfully asks and will REQUIRE that everyone in attendance for the visitation or service wear a mask, should anyone need a mask, the funeral home will provide one.