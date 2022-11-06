DIANA LYNN BALDWIN, 67, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 from a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Harold and Wanda Mary Williams and brother, Ronnie Leslie Williams.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Brittany Kay Wood (Wesley) of Hurricane, WV, grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Tyler and Justin; sisters, Donna Kay Merguc (Mike) of St. Albans, Janet Walker (Gary) Rock Hill, SC, and Jamie Nisbet (Nathan) of Winfield. Also a special tribute to her caring companion of many years, Doug Tackett and to her family doctor of 30 years, Dr. Susan Cavender.
Diana was a funny, humorous sister and grandmother. She would always make us laugh in any situation. Diana loved her family, especially her time raising her grandson Chris, friends (Elizabeth, Teresa, and Anita), and her dog Scruffy. She enjoyed watching her grandson play football for the St. Albans Red Dragons.
Diana was born in Charleston, WV, in 1955 and grew up on Bowie Street in St. Albans Street, a nice, friendly neighborhood. She loved her neighbors Louise and Charlie Smith, Mamie Hodge (Barb and Gary), the Shumate's and Downey's. Jane Shumate was her best friend through her school years. Diana had some challenges in her life but she overcame them; we are so proud of her. Diana attended Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans along with her sisters, Donna Kay and Janet.
Diana attended Alban Elementary, St. Albans Jr High School and St. Albans High School. She worked as a computer operator at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Union Carbide Technical Center after she graduated from school in 1973.
Per Diana's wishes a private graveside service will be held for the family at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You can visit Diana's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Baldwin family.
