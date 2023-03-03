DIANA LYNN KNAPP 65, of Charleston, passed away February 28, 2023, following a short illness.
She was a homemaker and member of Perryville Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Buddie Bethel and Kathleen Pittman Middleton; uncle, Jimmy Pittman; aunt, Lois Asbury and brother-in-law, James Knapp.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Allen Knapp Sr; sons, Richard Allen Knapp Jr of Charleston, Adam Knapp (Lisa) of Rand; brothers, Darrell and Timothy James Middleton of Charleston, Marty and Buddy Middleton of South Charleston; sister, Pam Knapp; step-brother, Frank Thompson; sister-in-law, Gladys Hancock-Toothman; uncle, Ray Middleton; and brother-in-law, Darrell Knapp all of Charleston; grandson, Michael Adam Knapp.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Edward Damron officiating. Interment will follow in Cline Hollow Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, 1126 East DuPont Avenue, Belle, West Virginia 25015 to help with Diana's final expenses.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
