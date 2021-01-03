DIANA RASHID SALAMIE, age 86, passed away on December 23, 2020 at Charleston General Hospital with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard N. Salamie of South Charleston, and nephew Stephen Hendricks of New York. She is survived by her four children: Lisa Salamie (Jamie) of Knoxville, TN, Dann Salamie (Sharon) of Hurricane, Ryad Salamie of South Charleston, and Gabriel Salamie MD, (Denise) of Zionsville, IN. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Eli, Haley, and Hannah.
Diana was born on February 9, 1934 to the late Mitchell and Mosa Rashid in Detroit, Michigan. Her family relocated to Montgomery, WV where she graduated early from Montgomery High School in 1950 and then entered college at the age of 16. In 1954 Diana graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree of science in chemistry and nutrition. She went on to receive a master's degree in nutrition from the University of Iowa. She stayed on to complete a residency and fellowship in nutrition and became a dietician at University Women's Hospital. Diana then moved to Cincinnati to work in the nutrition department at Cincinnati General Hospital. It was in Cincinnati where she met her future husband, Richard N. Salamie. After their courtship, they married in 1958 in Charleston WV and made their home in South Charleston, where her husband operated Salamie's Department Store. Diana had excellent sewing skills and was known to pitch in to help at the business when the clothing tailor was ill or on vacation. She worked for the WV Health Department from 1963 to 1978, while simultaneously teaching at the Charleston General Hospital School of Nursing.
During her years working for the WV Health Department, Diana started the WV branch of Womens, Infants, and Children's' program (WIC). She wrote and obtained grants for educational programs at WIC. She also developed a national manual for WIC, which was used to provide guidance for breast feeding mothers. This manual is still in use today. After leaving the WV Health Department, Diana worked as a dietician at Eye and Ear Clinic of Charleston. At the same time, she worked at CAMC, Charleston division as a dietician and a Certified Diabetes Educator. During this time, she developed a diabetic cookbook with a companion instructional video which won a national award from the American Association of Diabetic Educators. Because of this award, she was featured on the cover of CAMC Today Magazine in 1991.
Diana was a member of the WV Diabetic Association Board of Directors, American Diabetes Association, Charleston Diabetic Association, and the American Association of Diabetic Educators. In the community, Diana was a long-term member of the PTA and a member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral Catholic Church. She served as on the Kanawha County Home Health Care Board and Manna Meal Board.
In her spare time, Diana was an avid artist and served as a docent at both the Clay Center and the Sunrise Art Museum. She became a Clay Center Collectors Club member which helped procure art for the museum. She enjoyed collecting fine art and was always creating art of her own. At the age of 83, Diana won the West Virginia statewide art competition by a jury of her peers. In the past six years of her life, she produced a body of artwork of over 100 paintings. She was best known for her gentle, generous heart and her culinary skills. Diana catered many Christmas parties and other functions throughout the community. Everyone loved her culinary delights.
Diana is survived by her sister Lenore Rashid Hendricks and her brother Richard C. Rashid MD and wife Eleanor, all from Charleston. She was preceded in death by her younger sister Annette Gall (Chris) and her older brother Leroy Rashid (Claudette). She is survived by the following nieces and nephews: Georgette Rashid George, Michelle Rashid Stanley OD, Richard M. Rashid, Charles Richard Rashid, Mitchell Rashid MD, Nicole Rashid Bown MD, Paul Rashid MD, Megan Gall, and Chris Gall. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Charleston General Hospital, Dr. Harish Pulluru, and her entire medical team for the excellent care that they provided. They also would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers, Gunna Early, Debbie Simeral, and Cathy Thacker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Jude's Hospital or the Salvation Army Food Bank of Charleston, WV.
An outside service for the family was held at Sunset Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 with the Very Reverend Donald X. Higgs officiating.
All burial arrangements were handled by Snodgrass Funeral Home in Charleston.
