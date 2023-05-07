Thank you for Reading.

Diana Sue Belcher
DIANA SUE BELCHER, 74, of Fosterville, WV joined her husband, whom she missed dearly on May 2, 2023 after fighting a long illness, they are together again rejoicing with the the Lord, but she will truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Belcher of Fosterville; her parents, Emmitt and Madeline Massey of Fosterville, WV brother, Damon Massey of Hurricane, WV also infant son, Scottie Hudson.

