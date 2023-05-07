DIANA SUE BELCHER, 74, of Fosterville, WV joined her husband, whom she missed dearly on May 2, 2023 after fighting a long illness, they are together again rejoicing with the the Lord, but she will truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Belcher of Fosterville; her parents, Emmitt and Madeline Massey of Fosterville, WV brother, Damon Massey of Hurricane, WV also infant son, Scottie Hudson.
Left to cherish her memories is her daughter, Tabitha Shabdue of Fosterville, WV, son, Joey "Tina" Barker of Beaufort, SC; brothers, Rex "Linda" Massey of Comfort, WV, Sonny "Sandy" Massey of Prenter, WV. She was also blessed with three grandchildren who were her Pride and Joy and loved them so very much, Madison Shabdue and Jayson Shabdue of Fosterville, WV and Madelyn Barker of Beaufort, SC. She also leaves behind her best friend, Shelia Thomas of Prenter, WV, her special cousin, Jennifer Massey from Marion, OH and her family and friends, also her two furbabies Callie Joe and Puggie Lou.
Funeral services will be held Monday afternoon, May 8, 2023 at 2 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV with Rev. Jr. Perdue officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service.