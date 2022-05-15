Diana Sue Sheets May 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIANA SUE SHEETS, 71 of Greenbank passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. In keeping with Diana's wishes she will be cremated with no services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diana Sue Sheets Pass Away Ruby Memorial Hospital Morgantown Wish Cremate Recommended for you Local Spotlight Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Blank David Sherman Thomas Billy Don Fore Jr. Diana G. Cunningham Virginia Ruth Bishop Ewing Gene Nolan Sr. Doreen Gale Ashworth Jones Barbara Jean Terry Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy