Diana Sue “Susie” LaPointe
DIANA SUE "SUSIE" LaPOINTE of Florence, AL passed away on Monday November, 28 of 2022. Her visitation will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11 to 12 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home, with the Celebration of Life following at 12 p.m., with Blake Wallace of Clements Baptist Church officiating. The burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.

Susie is survived by her husband Francis "Fran" C. LaPointe, her daughter Debbie Kenyon, her granddaughter Katelin Kenyon, her stepson Francis H. LaPointe, and stepdaughter Felicia Isaac.

