DIANE ADKINS, 72, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Meadow Bridge, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Services will be 12 p.m. Friday, September 11, Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call two hours before the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.