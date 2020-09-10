Essential reporting in volatile times.

DIANE ADKINS, 72, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Meadow Bridge, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Services will be 12 p.m. Friday, September 11, Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call two hours before the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.