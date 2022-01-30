DIANE GARDNER WILCHER, age 72, passed away peacefully at Hospice House on January 27, 2022.
Diane was born June 11, 1949, to William and Mary Gardner. She graduated in 1967 from George Washington High School and attended West Virginia University. She was employed in mortgage banking at One Valley Bank and retired from United Bank. Thereafter she worked at Bank of Monroe while a resident of Sweet Springs, WV, after her marriage to her soul mate Geoff Wilcher, who predeceased her. Diane was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially baseball involving her sons and grandson. She loved her annual beach trips to Florida with her girlfriends JoAnn and Linda.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Lonnie and Florence Gates and Truman and Marian Gardner, her brothers, Bill and Lonnie, and her brother-in-law Don Malone.
She is survived by her children Sarah Gross, Patrick Gardner and Andrew (Angie) Gardner of Charleston, her grandchildren and great grandchild Emily and Jared Gross, Joel and Eli Gardner and Adrian Binot, her siblings, Beth Gardner, Mary Ellen Malone and Chuck Gardner (Debbie), her sisters-in-law, Linda and Cindy Gardner, her former daughter-in-law Brandi Gardner and seven nieces and nephews.
Per her request, Diane will be cremated and her ashes spread. No service will he held. The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date.
Charitable contributions may be made to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387 for to the Ronald McDonald House, 910 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302.
Memories of Diane may be shared at Snodgrassfuneral.com Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, WV is in charge of the arrangements.