DIANE KAY HALSTEAD, 71 of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Monday September 21, 2020.
She was born on September 29, 1948 in Charleston to the late Ben and Virginia Cantrell. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronnie; daughter, Susan Vealey (Thomas "Chip" Light); sons, Chad and Brandon (Kristen); brother, Butch Cantrell; four grandchildren, Kailyn, Rylee, Ander and JaeLyn; two step-grandchildren, Lily and Jaxon; and one great grandchild; Bryson.
Kay was a devoted Christian who had nothing but good to say about anyone. She attended the Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene where she was a Sunday school teacher and was involved in the ladies prayer group for nearly 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was always there when she was needed. Kay was also an angel to my Mom and Dad in their last days on this earth.
In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her sister, Betty Jo and half-brother, Larry.
A walk through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Wednesday September 23, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with a private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene, 3587 Coal Fork Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
The family would like to send a very sincere and special thanks to Kanawha Hospice and Dawnette Douglas for all their help in our time of need.
