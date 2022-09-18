DIANE LYNN COLE, 63, adoring wife and loving mother of two, entered into God's Kingdom in the early hours of September 15, in Cross Lanes, after a short battle with cancer.
Diane was born August 17, 1959 in Charleston, to Dean and Nellie Byers.
Diane attended Dunbar High school, graduating in 1976. She then attended barber school and began her career.
She married the love of her life, Greg Cole, in 1982, and they share two daughters. Diane was a woman of many interests and talents. She loved arts and crafts, fashion and design, and she was a remarkable talented painter. Of all her many passions though, motherhood was most cherished. Her unwavering dedication, unending patience, and unconditional love for her family made an impact that will truly last for generations after her.
Diane joins her beloved mother, Nellie Byers in heaven.
She is survived by many family members, including her loving husband, Greg Cole; daughters, Madison Cole, and Jordan Larwa; son-in-law, Tony Larwa; brother, Kevin Byers; father, Dean Byers; her beautiful grandchildren, Penelope Calhoun, Kambria Larwa, Ariana Larwa, and Trystain Larwa.
There will be a service held for those who would like to say their last goodbye to Diane at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 21, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.