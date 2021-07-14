Thank you for Reading.

DIANE SUE (HOLSINGER) RIFFE, 72, of Cottageville, WV, passed away July 12, 2021. Service will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at West Ripley Baptist Church with Pastor Franklin Howerton officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery, Sandyville, WV. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

