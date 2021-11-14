DIANE WHITTENBERGER HARPER (87) of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12, 2021, reuniting with her husband, David Stepp Harper.
A native of Greenville, Pennsylvania, born on October 10, 1934, Diane lived a full and blessed life of adventure, laughter, and creativity. She graduated from Grove City College ('56), taught high school history, raised a family, worked as clothing buyer, and loved creating art. Diane's artistic inclinations were fueled by curiosity and a strong desire to learn new things - she was enthusiastic about music, fashion, tennis, and skiing. Diane was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church, as well as several book clubs, garden clubs, and movie groups.
Diane lived a colorful life (including occasionally using colorful language). Courageous and resilient, Diane possessed a quick wit and was adept at finding humor in almost any situation. She had a gift, and it was not uncommon for her to use it, of striking up a conversation and making connections with others (including at times with complete strangers). As much as Diane loved to travel, she was most at home with friends and family.
Diane was predeceased by her husband, David Stepp Harper, her mother, Helen McCracken (Whittenberger) Schroeder, her father, Harry LeRoy Whittenberger, her brother Robert "Kent" Whittenberger, and her half sisters, Dorothy Jane Whittenberger Ward and Ruth Whittenberger.
She is survived by her three children: Leah Harper Williams (Ben) of Charlotte, NC, Jennifer Lynn Harper of Charleston, WV, and John David Harper (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC, as well as her five grandchildren: Harper, Jordan, and Sully Williams, and Emma and Ethan Harper. The family is working on plans to hold a private service honoring Diane's life at a later date.
Diane is also survived by her remarkable friends who have loved and supported her throughout her life. Among them are her cherished friends from her "Book Club," including Sarah Holroyd, Jean O'Connor, Janell Lunden, Carolyn Wilhoit, Pegsie Payne, Sue Hunnicut, Ellen Mohler, Ann Moran; and the late Tucky Ziebold, Fred Holroyd, Richard Hill, Nancy Wherry, Nancy Crash, Kay Morgan, Sandy Noe, Jeanette Struthers, Barbara Gessner, Sara Roach, and Beth Ann Surber.
The family wishes to express our thanks and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Hospice for their care and compassionate support, especially during the last few days of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for memorial donations to HospiceCare (HospiceCareWV.org or 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536) or to First Presbyterian Church (16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301).
Memories of Diane may be shared at Snograssfuneral.com under Diane's obituary listing.