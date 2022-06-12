DIANNA KAY CHAPMAN, 68, of Duck passed away June 9, 2022 at her home.
She was born March 25, 1954, a daughter of the late Denzel Duffield and Joyce White.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Dale Duffield of Ivydale.
She was a social worker and worked for the Department of Health and Human Resources. She was a Christian and attended Mount Olive Church. She enjoyed fishing with her family, farming, raising cattle, working in her flowerbeds, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Chapman; sons, Channing (Tashauna) Chapman of Servia, Chance (Emily) Chapman of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Colden, Cooper and Isla; brothers, David (Judy) Duffield of Springfield, OH, Dwayne (Jo Ann) Duffield of Palestine, WV, Gary Duffield of Ivydale, WV; sister, Donna Wilmoth of Ivydale, WV, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Joseph Truman officiating. Interment will be in the Chapman Family Cemetery, Servia, WV.
Visitation will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.