DEDE, as she was known, passed away April 9, 2021, in Charleston, WV. She was born March 8, 1937 in Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Betty Robinson.
She is survived by her brother Gary Robinson (Linda) of Charleston; sister, Donna Robinson Lightner (Charles) of Goose Creek, South Carolina; nephews, Gary "Gig" Robinson, Jeff Robinson (Becky); nieces, Kim Kennedy, Kristie and Kara Fitzgerald; special cousin, Joann Whited (Brell) and numerous great nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dede was a Christian and a faithful member of the South East Church of the Nazarene. She was a graduate of Charleston High School class of 1955. She retired from C&P Telephone Company with 31 years of Service.
Though we will deeply miss Dede, we know that our days are not our own and each day is a precious gift. We will always love her and look forward to the day we will see her and be with her again.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Kanawha Hospice especially to Cheryl, Lauren and Jennifer for their compassion and care to Dede. Also, to Linda Robinson, Ann Godbey, and Carolyn Lewis who showed such love in caring for Dede in her last days.
A Memorial Service is planned for 1 p.m., on Saturday April 17, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston with Pastor Bart Hodel officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
