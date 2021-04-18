We regretfully announce that DIANNA MAE SAVILLA, of Hurricane, WV departed this earthly world to enter the kingdom of God with Jesus on April 14, 2021, at age 70. Mae is survived by her husband Charles M. Savilla; sons & daughters-in-law Arnold & Kim Savilla of Winfield, WV, and Ronald & Victoria Savilla of Clover, SC, along with eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and her two beloved boys - Charlie and Gonzo, her African Grey parrots.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Savilla family. For the complete obituary, please visit www.cookefuneralhome.com