DIANNE SUE KINDER HASH, 74, of Ripley went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2021.
She was a longtime member of Elkview Baptist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Dianne was born February 28, 1947 in Racine to the late Leona and Edgar Kinder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Mark Mandeville.
Left to cherish her memory are loving son, William G. Hash (Jodi); two grandchildren, Logan and Caylee Hash of Ripley; two brothers, David Kinder (Alice) of Elyria, Ohio, and Joe Kinder (Carol) of St. Petersburg, Florida.
A memorial service will be 4:30 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum, Cross Lanes. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 3:30 p.m., in the Chapel.
