DIANNE SUE VANCE, 72, of Robinette, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 11, 2020, leaving from her residence, after a long illness. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Crown Freewill Baptist Church at Crown and one hour prior to services at the church also. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Crown Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.
