DICK CLARK passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on December 16, 2020.
Dick was the son of the late Hilda and Robert Clark. He was born in Wheeling, WV, spent his early married years in Warwood (Wheeling) and the last 57 years in South Charleston.
He is proceeded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Kathryn Jo (10/24/20) and his brother Jay. Survived by his children, Barbara Clark, Neil Clark (Nan) and Susan Spurgeon (Mike). He was the greatest grandfather to Bruce Clark (Molly), Andrew Spurgeon (Arika and Great Grandchildren Ryan and Elizabeth), Wesley Clark (Amanda) and Jason Spurgeon (Bambi, and Great Granddaughter Finley Rose).
Dick served his country during the Korean War. He retired from Verizon after 36 years of service. He was a member of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church since 1965 and could always be seen singing in the choir. He also served as a Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session for many years.
Dick was most proud of the services he performed as a Lion. He was a member of the Spring Hill Lions Club with over 54 years of perfect attendance. He served as District Governor and held many other offices. As a Lion, he was presented the Progressive Melvin Jones Fellowship and Leonard Jarrett Award.
During this time of Covid the family is not having a service. Everyone who remembers him is asked by the family to celebrate Dick's life in their own way; but in his spirit, do something nice for someone and be kind to everyone you meet - our Dad always was.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, 905 Village Dr, So Charleston, WV 25309 - memo: Jo Clark Youth Fund; or to the WV Sight Foundation, 1170 Avalon Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 in his memory.
Memories of Dick may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.