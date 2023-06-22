DILLON CASTO-HUDNALL passed suddenly on June 15, 2023 at just 24 years of age.
Dillon was born February 21, 1999 to Justin Hudnall and Natalie Casto both of Charleston, WV. Dillon would come to reside with his Fraternal Grandparents, Rev. Dalton Hudnall and Brenda Joy Hudnall throughout his middle and high school years.
Besides the above mentioned, he is survived by siblings, Emily Samples of Oak Hill, Skylar and Trinity Hudnall of Rand, Kalei and Jordan Robinson of Belle. His Great Grandparents, Philip Casto of DuPont City, Dalton and Sonja Hundall of Ward. His Uncle Josh (Rachel) Hudnall of Charleston, Aunt NanNan (Bill) Gunnoe of Rand, Aunt Shannon Laws of Charleston. Special childhood caregiver Robin Campbell of Belle. Girlfriend Taylor Hastings and her two children, Nova and Kai of Belle. Six cousins, great aunts and uncles and a plethora of close friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by both his paternal grandparents. Grandmother, Vickie McMillian and grandfather, Brian Casto.
Dillon is a graduate of Riverside High School, excelling in the show choir group Melodic Fusion while attending. During this time, he lent his stellar tenor voice to the award-winning ensemble. While in this group he made lifelong friends, whose deep concern and care for the family during this time of immense grief had been more than greatly appreciated. These young men and woman were his chosen family who he loved dearly.
Dillon was last employed in food services at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center, Glasgow.
He was a US Army Reservist with 261st OD OC from Cross Lanes where he held the rand of PFC, serving as a cook among other duties. Where he also made an impact on all those around him.
Dillon will be remembered as a gentle giant with the most enormous caring heart. He wrapped you in all enveloping hugs where you felt the warmth of his love. He was a curious soul, ever seeking the truth of things, forever asking questions that explored the depths of the human experience. He challenged the norms and will be remembered for his unique insights into the world around us and the relationships he formed with so many. His deep love and devotion to all those around him will be felt and missed forever.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Corey Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.