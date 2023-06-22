Thank you for Reading.

Dillon Casto-Hudnall
DILLON CASTO-HUDNALL passed suddenly on June 15, 2023 at just 24 years of age.

Dillon was born February 21, 1999 to Justin Hudnall and Natalie Casto both of Charleston, WV. Dillon would come to reside with his Fraternal Grandparents, Rev. Dalton Hudnall and Brenda Joy Hudnall throughout his middle and high school years.

