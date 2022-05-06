DIMYAN "EDMON" ATIK, of St. Albans, West Virginia, took his final breath on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Canet Atik, his parents Meryana Atik and Misel Atik, his sister Natalya Firsatbul, and his daughter, Nadire Atik.
Surviving family members include his sister Feride Sirin, his daughters Mary Chaber (Dimitri Chaber) of St. Albans, WV, Rosa Frenzel (Thomas Frenzel) of Rheine, Germany, and sons Misel Atik of Samandag, Turkey, George Atik (Rebekah Atik) of St. Albans, WV, Nadir Atik (Paula Atik) of St. Albans, WV, and John Atik of Frankfurt, Germany. Surviving grandchildren include Rosemarie Sirin of Muenster, Germany, Mitri Sirin (Frederike Sirin) of Berlin, Germany, Gina DosSantos (Ed DosSantos) of Palm Coast, FL, Abdo Chaber (Leslie Chaber) of Scott Depot, WV, Jana Atik of Parkersburg, WV, Olivya Jones (Nathan Jones) of Hurricane, WV, Alper Atik of Frankfurt, Germany, Leah Towler of Cross Lanes, WV, Mitchell Bowles of South Charleston, WV, Dustin Atik of Thomas, WV, Daniel Atik of Philadelphia, PA, Michael Atik of Huntington, WV, Janita Atik of Frankfurt, Germany, and Rosanna Atik of Frankfurt, Germany. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Anjulie Sirin, Joah Sirin, Ilai Sirin, Elijah DosSantos, Eva DosSantos, Eliana DosSantos, Islah Jones, and Oliver Jarell, family friend Sheryl Saul, and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dimyan lived life to the fullest. More than anything, he loved to sing and dance, and would get angry if people didn't dance along with him. His family was his everything. During the many, many family cookouts, Dimyan was most often the life of the party. Always ready with a song and a glass of "tiger's milk" He will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation in Dimyan's memory to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, WV.
The funeral will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m., at St. George Orthodox Cathedral with Father Joseph Hazar officiating. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV immediately following the funeral.