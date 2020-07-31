Dionne "Dee Dee" Brown

Ms. DIONNE ALISSA "DEE DEE" BROWN, 52, of Montgomery, WV, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Born July 13, 1968, in Montgomery, WV, she was the daughter of Paulette Siggers Brown of Montgomery, WV, and the late Kenneth Hamilton Brown.
A class of 1986 graduate of East Bank High School, Dee Dee was an active member of Naomi #10 Order of Eastern Star having served as Past Worthy Matron. She was also very prominent in Telecommunications in WV, VA and MD.
In addition to her mother, those left to cherish precious memories are her son, Chase Hamilton Tucker; sister, Joyce Brown; brother, William "Spunky" (Cindy) Barron and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Brookside Church of God In Christ, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mount Carbon, with Bishop Thomas R. Murray Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing will be required.
The family would like to humbly thank everyone for each act of kindness, prayer and encouraging words during Dee Dee's illness and extend a special thank you to Bishop Bruce Hogan and the Brookside Ministries COGIC for their compassion and helpfulness, Lennie and Cheryl Powell and the Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor staff for your professionalism and patience. Words cannot express our gratitude toward you. May God richly bless you and the work you do for the Kingdom.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.