Dirk Deone Snell

DIRK DEONE SNELL, 63, of Charleston, WV, passed away on May 17, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born on April 10, 1957, to Samuel Snell and Deloris Snell-Middlebrooks.

Dirk is survived by loving aunts, Wanda Askew of Creedmoor, NC, and Cheryl Walker of Charleston, WV; uncles, Leonard Sayles (Peggy), Charles Sayles (Cheryl), and Richard Sayles, all of Charleston, WV, Carl James Sayles (Vickie) of Detroit, MI; he is also survived by a host of loving cousins and a very special friend, Spence.

Services will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, May 23, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Lloyd Hill, officiating.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.

