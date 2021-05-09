DIXIE E. (KEITH) CHRISTIAN, age 76 of South Charleston formerly of Montgomery went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2021 after a short illness.
Dixie was a graduate of Nicholas County High and was retired from Sears and Robuck with 30 plus years of service. She was a member of Boomer Baptist Church.
Dixie would never meet a stranger. If she didn't know you just giver her 5 minutes. She was always full of life with a great desire to live life to the fullest. Her favorite thing was going to the west side to dance and listen to music. They were her second family and she made life-long friends there.
She was preceded in death by her parents Olan Arnold and Myrtle Keith; sister Shirley Boysko; brother William "Bill" Williams and granddaughter Frannie Martin.
She is survived by her daughter Cyndi Christian Morris (Jimmy) of Chelyan and and her son Tim Christian of Knoxville, TN; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com