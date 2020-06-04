DOLLIE L. YOUNG, 96, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Blair, to the late Luther and Cynthia Lovejoy Mosteller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis L. "Bonehead" Young; daughter, Ellen "Ginger" M. Good; son, Joseph Woods; and also nine brothers and sisters.
Dollie was retired from the State of West Virginia Rehabilitation Center, Institute. She loved her grandkids and cooking for her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathy Shank (Danny) of St. Albans; son, James Young (Joyce) of Hebron, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" Woods of Georgia; son-in-law, Leonard Good of Woodbridge, VA. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, with Pastor Steve Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Abney Street Church of God, In Memory of Dollie L. Young, 617 Abney Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Dollie's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Young family.