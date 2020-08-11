DOLLIE M. TUCKER CRAIG, 86, of Buffalo passed away Sunday August 9th 2020 at Teays Valley Center following a long illness. She was a Christian and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery and working puzzles.
Born July 22, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Velma Tucker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Howard C. Craig ; brother, Clayton Tucker; sister, Ruby Craig; son- in-laws, Benny Burdette and Ricky Rutledge; grandson, Cameron Raines and four infant grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Cecil (Lynn) Craig of Buffalo, Velma Burdette of Huntington, Cathy Rutledge of Red House, Calvin Craig of Leon, Wayne (Chris) Craig of Poca and Betty Lou (Jeff) Witt of Buffalo; sister, Dorothy Eleanor Priddy of Buffalo; grandchildren, Joey (Tia), Alicia (Glenn), Angie, Benjamin (Erin), Neal (Katie), Travis (Michelle), Jeremy (Jennifer), Wendy (Chris), Mindy (Bobby) and Jason (Sarah); great grandchildren, Joseph, Kaylyn, Austin, Brogan, Sophia, Emma, Jace, Payton, Payley, Dalton, Cierria, Branson, Brynlee, Aubrey, Easton and Ella; great-great grandchildren, Aria and Ellie.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday August 12, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Tucker Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
