DOLLIE MARIE WILKINSON, gained her angel wings on September 24, 2020 at the age of 57. For years, she was an educator at J.E Robins Elementary School. Dollie was an active member in The Unified Old Catholic Church where she served as Archdeacon, chairing the Commission on Ordained ministry. She is preceded in death by her mother Marietta Parsons, sisters Fiona and Melody, and grandmother Dollie Parsons. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years James Estes Wilkinson III, daughters Martina and Jeannie Wilkinson, beloved granddaughter Adrianna Wilkinson, sisters Sherrie DeBord (Jake) of Cross Lanes and Victoria Summers of South Carolina, brother Harold Coleman of North Carolina, and father Harold Coleman of Boone County as well as a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. She is to be interred at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Dollie was a bright beacon to all who knew her. She will be greatly mourned and missed. No services will be held at this time, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Wilkinson family.
