Dolly Adaline Harpold

DOLLY ADALINE CLENDENIN HARPOLD, 88 of Ripley, passed away March 15, 2021 at her home following a long illness.
She was born February 5, 1933 in Kenna, a daughter of the late Sanford and Ethel Miller Clendenin. She was a graduate of Ripley High School Class of 1950 and the Capitol City Commercial College. She retired as a Secretary with the Kanawha County Board of Education. Dolly was a member of the Eastern Star, Chapter 131 in South Charleston and was a member since 1962. Dilly was an active Square Dancer for many years. She attended the Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years and in later years attended the Ripley Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gene Harpold; daughter Dena Miller-Belisle; sister Nova Clendenin-Casto; and grandchildren Jason Belisle and Lauren Belisle-Morrison; six great grandchildren, Naudia, Gavin, Addi, Lila, Alex and Alivia. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her greatly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Okey Miller and siblings, Jarrell Clendenin, Winifred "Sis" Harrison, Denver "Buddy" Clendenin and Sylvia Watson.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial will be in the Fisher Cemetery, Goldtown. Friends may visit with the family from 12 p.m., until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
