DOLLY MAE BEARD, 56, of Spangler, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and her most cherished title was being called mawmaw.
She was preceded in death by her father, MacArthur "Buddy" Adkins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, David Beard,; sons, Jeremy (Dawn) Beard of Shrewsbury, Brian Beard of Mammoth, Jordan (Molley) Beard of Laurel Fork, Patrick (Kelsey) Beard; granddaughter, Madison Grace; grandsons, Luke, Weston, Parker, and Briggs; mother, Lida Adkins; brothers, Paul (Melissa) Adkins and Buddy Ray (Tammy) Adkins; sisters, Darlene Sue Harper, Debbie (Hoot Gibson) Adkins, Crystal (John) Truman, Pam (Tommy) Harper, Tammy Adkins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap, with Pastor James Balser officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Beard family.