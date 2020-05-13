Dolly Mae Beard

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Dolly Mae Beard
Buy Now
SYSTEM

DOLLY MAE BEARD, 56, of Spangler, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and her most cherished title was being called mawmaw.

She was preceded in death by her father, MacArthur "Buddy" Adkins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, David Beard,; sons, Jeremy (Dawn) Beard of Shrewsbury, Brian Beard of Mammoth, Jordan (Molley) Beard of Laurel Fork, Patrick (Kelsey) Beard; granddaughter, Madison Grace; grandsons, Luke, Weston, Parker, and Briggs; mother, Lida Adkins; brothers, Paul (Melissa) Adkins and Buddy Ray (Tammy) Adkins; sisters, Darlene Sue Harper, Debbie (Hoot Gibson) Adkins, Crystal (John) Truman, Pam (Tommy) Harper, Tammy Adkins; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Balser Cemetery, Pond Gap, with Pastor James Balser officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Beard family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. 
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.