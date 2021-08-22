DOLORES A. FLORENCE, age 90, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born in Charleston, daughter of the late, Omer A. Haid, Sr. and Mary A. Zodorozny. She is also preceded in death by her husband, B.W. Florence; brothers Omer A. Haid, Jr., and David M. Haid.
Dolores loved working with people and had a long and diverse career beginning with C&P Telephone, Legal Secretary for several Charleston Law Firms, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Al Marino Inc., Ellis Supermarket, Evelyn Ramsey Gifts, and finally Alex Franklin Ltd., all while raising 5 children.
She was a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, Class of 1948, loved her classmates, and enjoyed their annual reunions. She was member of Saint Agnes Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral.
Dolores loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music, singing, and dancing. Her door was always open and her house was a favorite place of the neighborhood kids.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Christina; three sons, Greg (Laura), Brian, and Bruce (Cheryl); sister, Margaret Jenkins; grandchildren, Eric (Kelsey), Aaron, Austin, Christopher, Carrie, Cailey, and Brayden; two great -grandchildren, Josie, and Ben.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.