Dolores Ann Chancey

DOLORES ANN CASTO CHANCEY, 88, of Ripley passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.
She was born March 12, 1932 at Given, West Virginia a daughter of the late Donal and Hazel Harpold Casto. Dolores was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She liked to do crosswords, Jumble searches, Cryptoquips and missing vowels. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune in the evenings and was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Dolores is survived by her children Steven Chancey (Claudia), Dr. Michael Chancey (Lynne), Phyllis Chancey (Chris Pierce), and David Chancey (Robin). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Howard Gore Chancey; son Jay Chancey and brothers, Gene and Dan Casto.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Charles Hicks and Rev. Rod Kelley officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Fairplain Cemetery. In accordance with the State of WV a mask will be required to attend services.
In lieu of flowers or food; donations may be in Dolores's memory to either Kanawha Hospice or Calvary United Methodist Church.
