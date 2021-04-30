DOLORES ANN (DRIPCHECK) VANMETER, 85, of Mason, WV, passed away April 29, 2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. ~ Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
